West Ham: Rice prefers Chelsea over Manchester United

The 21-year-old midfielder is one of the sensations this season. Blooming at West Ham, Declan Rice continues to impress and necessarily arouses the interest of many Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Irish international would have, moreover, given his preference to the Blues. According to information from Mirror, he would not want to leave London and would especially like to try his luck again with Chelsea with the Champions League as a goal. Declan Rice had been on the Blues youth teams for almost 8 years before moving to West Ham. He would find there a player he knows well, Mason Mount who evolved with him during this period. Franck Lampard would appreciate the versatility of the player who can also play in central defense. West Ham, current tenth in the Premier League, has priced its nugget at over € 85million.