West Ham: things get complicated for Alphonse Areola

Yet performing when he plays with West Ham, Alphonse Areola comes up against competition from Łukasz Fabiański. The Polish goalkeeper does not want to let go of his number one status and continues in the league. The 2018 world champion must be satisfied only with meetings in the Cups for the moment …

Arrived this summer at West Ham as part of a new loan, but with an option to buy, Alphonse Areola (28) remains under contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The French international goalkeeper who won the 2018 World Cup has arrived to put pressure on the one who has been number one since his arrival in 2018, namely Łukasz Fabiański. Although he is 36 years old and has had a few physical glitches in the past two seasons, the Polish goalkeeper remains a very strong contender. However, by virtue of his status, his youth and his great first performances, Alphonse Areola could be confident.

Contesting the Cups, whether it is the Carabao Cup (2 matches including a penalty shootout won against Manchester City) or the Europa League (4 matches where West Ham is undefeated), he was able to respond when needed. . However, it is already early December and the situation has not changed one iota in the Premier League since he has not played a minute. A surprising situation which can be explained by the state of grace in which Łukasz Fabiański finds himself. Author of 40 saves at the start of the season, he is the goalkeeper of the English top 5 most in demand and he responds with confidence.

Łukasz Fabiański resists

Allowing West Ham to be fourth in the Premier League for the moment, Łukasz Fabiański responds with authority to Alphonse Areola who pushes him to his limits even in training according to the Evening Standard. The media explains that he has no concerns on the side of Alphonse Areola for the moment, but it is clear that the former Real Madrid goalkeeper will have to tear himself away to reverse the trend. Especially as Łukasz Fabiański under contract until the end of the season is currently in talks for an extension and intends to continue until his 40 years.

Happy with his two goalkeepers, coach David Moyes praised this competition at a press conference: “I think the pressure is on Lukasz to keep the jersey, that he continues to play well because he has Alphonse breathing in his neck at the moment. The main reason (for Areola’s arrival) was that Lukasz got injured several times during warm-ups last season and we just thought that if that were to happen, we thought we needed something else this summer. Lukasz’s form was so good, he played really well, but we also needed Alphonse because he’s a top goalkeeper and we see a long term future for Alphonse. ”

If the concern is not there and we can see a scenario similar to that of Hugo Lloris at Tottenham when he had to fight for a long time with the veteran Brad Friedel, Alphonse Areola must not relax and continue like this until ‘that the tide turns in his favor. “Lukasz is aware of this. We had to get Alphonse to understand that there is a good chance that he will succeed Lukasz when the time is right. Lukasz played so well, he loves the club, we are happy to have him for so long he really wants to stay ” David Moyes also let go. Still number two, Alphonse Areola has not seen his future prospects deteriorate, but the situation continues to last and it delays its outbreak with the Hammers.