West Ham want to grill politeness at Barça for Raphinha

This summer, FC Barcelona will seek to strengthen its workforce. In attack, one of the club’s priority targets is none other than the Brazilian winger from Leeds Raphinha, who passed through Stade Rennais. The Catalan club are waiting to find out if the Peacocks will still be in the Premier League next season to take action.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, West Ham would like to short-circuit this transfer by also offering a contract to Raphinha, ensuring him an indisputable starting place, which Barça is unable to do. This season at the LUFC, the international auriverde has scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists in the league.