West Ham want to write a huge check for Darwin Núñez!

The London club is ready to strike a blow at the very end of the transfer window. With a big check at stake.

English clubs have been fairly quiet during this winter transfer window, with little money overall leaving the accounts of Premier League teams. There was all the same this transfer of Luis Diaz from Porto to Liverpool for 45 million euros and 15 million in the form of bonuses, a few blows from Newcastle like Wood for 30 million euros or Tottenham who are preparing to s offer Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, but we are far from the usual English standards.

But this last day of the winter market could be a game-changer, with a typical big blow symbolic of the delusions of grandeur of the Premier League. According to DailyMail, West Ham are preparing a last-minute offer for Benfica star Darwin Núñez. The Uruguayan striker, author of 15 goals in 16 league games, could therefore take the direction of England …

A coveted player

And the Hammers do not skimp on the means since the British media explains that the management is ready to send heavy to attract the player whose value would be estimated at 55 million euros. All the same remains to convince the principal concerned, as well as Benfica, who would have practically no time to find him a replacement.

Coveted by the biggest clubs since his move to Almeria in the Spanish second division, Núñez is thus in the sights of clubs like Manchester City or Atlético de Madrid. Suffice to say that in case of arrival at West Ham, they would strike a huge blow by strengthening an attacking sector which may just be lacking in real scorer, Antonio being the team’s best scorer with 8 goals. Tick, tock…