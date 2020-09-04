What could the eleven of PSG look like in Lens?

Thomas Tuchel will have to tinker to compose his first eleven of the season in Ligue 1, in Lens, if the staggered meeting of the second day is maintained. Between the departures and the positives at Covid-19, the PSG coach could line up an unprecedented composition.

And six. After Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria and Neymar, it is Mauro Icardi, Keylor Navas and Marquinhos who tested positive for Covid-19 this week, after returning from their holidays in Spain, in Ibiza. Six elements which should therefore not be able to hold their place for the first match – if it is maintained by the Professional Football League – of Paris SG this season in Ligue 1, on the lawn of RC Lens, Thursday, September 10 (match postponed to the 2nd day). And obviously, for Thomas Tuchel, that counts.

In the midst of a struggle for influence and power with his sports director Leonardo, the coach of the capital club, who has already seen many elements leave in recent weeks (Adil Aouchiche, Tanguy Kouassi, Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva, Thomas Meunier , Éric-Maxim Choupo-Moting all at the end of their contracts and Sergio Rico returned to Seville after the end of his loan), must therefore tinker with an eleven probably unprecedented for next week’s trip to Bollaert-Delelis. Who can the German count on? Staff review.

Sacred puzzle for Tuchel

In the goals, the first dilemma. If Alphonse Areola has returned from his loan to Real Madrid, the 2018 world champion does not seem to fit into Leonardo’s plans. For his part, Marcin Bulka, under contract until June 2021, hesitates between extension, departure on loan and transfer. If the trend leans more towards a tenure of the young Pole, nothing is certain … In defense, we see a little more clearly. Thilo Kehrer and Presnel Kimpembe could compose the central hinge (with Abdou Diallo, second left-hander in reinforcement on the bench). On the flanks, Colin Dagba, on the right, and Juan Bernat, on the left, should start. In the midfield, Marco Verratti would be accompanied by Idrissa Gueye and Ander Herrera, rather in sight during the Final 8 of the Champions League in Lisbon.

Pablo Sarabia and Julian Draxler would take care of the offensive animation in support of Kylian Mbappé. A formation that rather holds up, but in which several internationals (Kimpembe, Mbappé, Kehrer, Draxler) would follow, with three days later, a classic against Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes (3rd day of L1). Funny puzzle for Tuchel therefore, who can also, if he wishes, appeal to his young people (Arnaud Kalimuendo, Kays Ruiz, Loïc Mbe Soh and Timothée Pembele have notably had playing time in preparation) or even to a ghost, Jesé Rodriguez, returned from an unsuccessful loan to Sporting CP which ended prematurely in March. Until then, TT will keep its fingers crossed that no further cases arise in its workforce.