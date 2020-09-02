What Manchester City cannot offer Lionel Messi, summit meeting at Real Madrid for Gareth Bale’s departure

The detail that Manchester City cannot offer Messi, how the Argentinian became all-powerful at FC Barcelona or a summit meeting at Real Madrid for Bale, find the latest press information in your Foot Transfer market press review European sportswoman.

What Manchester City can’t give Messi

While this Wednesday, the whole football planet has eyes only for the summit meeting between Josep Maria Bartomeu and Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge, other elements concerning a future arrival of the Argentine star in Manchester City continue to flee. This morning the Manchester Evening News teaches us that even if the Citizens dream of bringing La Pulga to the English club, they are not ready to give everything to him. For example, they would refuse that he wear the captain’s armband upon his arrival in England. Currently, it is unclear whether Messi makes this a requirement for his arrival at City. But the media can’t help but wonder if the Argentine would agree to be “A simple player” under the blue jersey. Answer within the next few weeks, no doubt.

How Messi became all-powerful at Barcelona

And while the media in the world is busy working out the details of, perhaps, the biggest transfer in history, the magazine Sport Bild, this morning, decided to take a little height and come back to the Lionel Messi adventure at FC Barcelona. But not in its sense of glory and titles galore. But on “The bad side, the dark and evil side” of the Argentinian elf. The weekly, in a series of examples, stories and testimonies from Spanish journalists working on the daily Barça news, tries to understand how Messi became all-powerful at FC Barcelona. And how he then used his power. By bringing back titles and light on Barcelona, ​​he obtained an untouchable status which allowed him to do what he wanted. Like asking for the departures of David Villa or Zlatan Ibrahimovic to his management. Or to threaten his former coach Gerardo Martino, in front of him, to call the president to get him fired if the training sessions did not go as he wanted. In short, an investigation that goes against the image that Messi wants to send back: simple, egoless and civilized.

Summit meeting in Madrid for Bale

While Barcelona are bogged down in the Messi file, Real Madrid, for their part, has been blocked for several months on the Gareth Bale case. The Welshman no longer fits Zinedine Zidane’s plans and everyone at the Merengue club is trying to find him a way out. But the former Tottenham player does not seem in a hurry to leave, he who enjoys a comfortable salary in the Spanish capital. According to Marca, a summit meeting is soon to take place between Bale’s agent and Florentino Pérez, the president of Real, in order to try to unblock the situation. If ever it is unlockable …