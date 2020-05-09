What must Newcastle do to become a Premier League cador again

Soon to be bought by a Saudi investment fund, Newcastle will have significant financial resources. If the dream of regaining the top of the basket in the Premier League is allowed, the work is nevertheless expected to be substantial to achieve it.

Newcastle may not be the most beautiful, mythical or successful club in English football, but it is one of its symbols. With four Premier Leagues under their belt, the Magpies have also highlighted legendary players such as Kevin Keegan, Alan Shearer, David Ginola, Laurent Robert and Michael Owen. Football lovers on the big screen also remember the exploits of Santiago Muez in the Goal trilogy! but also the legendary black and white jersey of the English team. But in recent years, Newcastle has fallen into disrepair. A stronghold in the 1990s, the Saint James Park-based team was subjected to instability with relegation in the 2008/2009 and 2015/2016 seasons. The only real light on the table is a fifth place gained in the 2011/2012 financial year. Too little for a monument called Newcastle but that could soon change.

Owner of the club since 2007, Mike Ashley will make way for a Saudi investment fund. A buyout that leaves room for optimism since it is the state with Prince Mohammed bin Salman in particular who is behind this project. So we can imagine an ambitious Newcastle back at the top. However, to achieve this, there is still a lot of work to be done. Journalist for The Chronicle, Adam Musgrove is looking forward to seeing the sale come to fruition. The challenge is very interesting to follow in his eyes: “It’s very exciting not only for the football club, but also for the city and the region. Seeing owners with this wealth come to Newcastle with the potential to really support the club is great, but for me, the potential for off-field investment and the positive impact on the region’s economy when faced with arguably the toughest challenge of a generation with COVID-19 is welcome. On the pitch, it is possible to make Newcastle United one of the top four clubs, but it will not happen overnight. There’s a lot to do and it’s going to be a long-term project.”

A club that rediscovers ambition

Journalist for The Athletic, Chris Waugh is also seduced by this new project: ‘I think it’s really positive for Newcastle. The club was not going in any direction under Mike Ashley and The Newcastle fans are in desperate need of change. The potential new owners have ambitious plans and I think they can really consider climbing the rankings in the future. It will take a few years, but Newcastle can hopefully soon begin to face challenges for European qualifiers and trophies. But even before that, it will just be nice to have a new vision of the club and what it can potentially achieve.” Rather well received, this arrival of wealthy investors appears as a breath of fresh air. After 15 years of little shine, Newcastle finally have the opportunity to wake up. Thirteenth this season while the championship due to coronavirus, the Magpies are eight points behind the European places and eight points ahead of the red zone. With nine days to go, we are heading for the moment to maintain. Coach Steve Bruce is no stranger to this.

“The latest information suggests that Bruce will be allowed to finish the season, which I think is fully deserved. He did a good job and stabilized the club during a turbulent period when Rafa Benitez left. The Spaniard walking away, it could have derailed the club, but Bruce, with limited time to prepare, arrived and did a good job. Fans expect a change of manager, but maybe Bruce might have a chance’ explains Adam Musgrove. Chris Waugh agrees, even if the arrival of a new coach seems inevitable in the long run in these eyes. The candidates are numerous, Rafa Benitez (Dalian), Mauricio Pochettino (Libre), Massimiliano Allegri (Libre), Lucien Favre (Borussia Dortmund) or André Villas-Boas (Olympique de Marseille). For Adam Musgrove, two names stand out: “Rafa Benitez knows the club thoroughly and has not finished what he had to do here, but is linked to a contract in China.Mauricio Pochettino has been linked and showed that he can take a club in trouble and bring it into the title race. Whoever is in charge at Newcastle needs to understand the passion and expectations of this club, it’s unique. You don’t expect to win titles, you just want to try to do more than survive.”

An interesting spine

Words that reflect the excitement of being able to overcome what was done under the direction of Mike Ashley. Chris Waugh is very measured and thinks that the club will take its time before choosing another coach to carry out the project: “I think the new owners will take their time to assess the direction they want the club to go rather than rushing into something too quickly.” If the choice of the captain of the ship is important, so is the crew’s. With a midfield squad, Newcastle will logically need to strengthen to aspire to better. However, there are good things to keep and some players can grow up with the club. “There is a good backbone of players who are willing to give everything, and the dressing room is very united in terms of friendship and friendliness. You have a great captain with Jamaal Lascelles and other leaders such as Federico Fernandez and Matt Ritchie . Their experience will be important because the foundations are there for the future.

Then you have the attractive players, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron who really get the fans out of their seats” notes Adam Musgrove. The latter also sees the Longstaff brothers, Sean and Matthew register for the long term. Chris Waugh does not hesitate to highlight the Slovak doorman Martin Dubravka.

If the defensive sector looks solid, the search for offensive players will be fundamental. “Signing at least one striker, but probably two or three, is essential. Newcastle’s forwards have scored a league goal between them this season. Joelinton just didn’t work. It is essential that a top scorer arrives. It also requires much greater creativity. The team creates very few opportunities. It is in attack where the most reinforcement is needed, but in reality the whole group could be improved” Chris Waugh. With 25 goals in 29 matches, Newcastle have the worst attack in the Premier League with the red lantern Norwich City. A dramatic situation that will necessarily require corrections. The loss of Salomon Rondon was not compensated by Brazil’s Joelinton. Accustomed to playing with at least one attacking partner in Hoffenheim (Andrej Kramaric, Adam Szalai or Ishak Belfodil), he has not adapted to the Premier League at all.

In any case, Newcastle will have to make more than one or two adjustments to aim for a European or even Champions League place. The examples of clubs that have developed well following a takeover are numerous and the similarity with Manchester City is quickly found. “The most obvious comparison is with Manchester City, but I don’t think there will be such a huge level of investment among the players. More importantly, it is the need to improve infrastructure by investing in the academy and training ground, as well as in the city and the wider region. This is what they hope to copy from the Manchester City project” points out Chris Waugh. Adam Musgrove talks about a less flashy project, but one that still won the Premier League in 2015/2016: “I think it’s difficult, Leicester is perhaps the closest, because I think that even if there is money behind the new owners, it will be a gradual process. Many comparisons are made with Manchester City, but things have changed in the decade since. The potential wealth that is coming in is unprecedented. It’s hard to predict what will happen or choose a team to compare.” Now financially powerful, Newcastle can only give themselves the means to make their dreams come true.