What OM is still missing

Jorge Sampaoli and Pablo Longoria have work ahead of them to correct what is still not working very well.

A boiling coach with seductive playing principles, a drastic recruitment process, the return of the public, almost everything has come together to make Olympian fans dream this season. Add to that the crazy scenario of the first day in Montpellier (2-3), a sharp Dimitri Payet who starts off on a very good basis and you find the key ingredients to boil the Marseille pot. But now, there has already been the first grain of sand with the draw conceded at home against Bordeaux on Sunday night (2-2).

A match that OM let slip him while he had known how to achieve the break. A match which shows that there is still a long way to go to find continuity in performance. This meeting allowed us to put our feet back on the ground because several things are still missing at the Marseille club. The drop in physical intensity surprised during the second period at the Orange Vélodrome. The players seemed flushed, like Guendouzi, Kamara or even Luan Peres. This is only the second game of the season, at a rate of one game per week, and the Olympians are already appearing on their knees. The fault of course with the intense physical preparation but also with the impressive debauchery of energy demanded by the system of play of Sampaoli.

A transfer window that will accelerate again

The fault also with a workforce still a little short despite the 8 arrivals completed in record time by Pablo Longoria. The gaps are still glaring in the workforce, as unbalanced as the game advocated by the Argentine coach. Only one left side, Jordan Amavi, left on the sidelines so far, no right side, no creative attacking midfielder able to replace Payet … Pablo Longoria is waiting to sell one or more elements to trigger the last phase of his transfer window, essential to compete effectively in Ligue 1 this season.

It does not really move yet for Kamara, Benedetto, Radonjic or Caleta-Car, four elements for which the door is wide open. Everything could accelerate in the last days and it will then be necessary for Pablo Longoria to demonstrate great efficiency in a short time. The contacts are established in several files, some known (Lirola, Sorloth) and others not yet. In any case, things will move to fill in the gaps glimpsed.