When Arsène Wenger saw Pelé in Kylian Mbappé

Arsène Wenger, the emblematic manager of Arsenal, is known for his trophies, his philosophy of play, but also for being a coach who trusts young people. In an interview given to Parisian, Wenger is asked about the very complimentary remarks he would have made about Kylian Mbappé, a reference among young people (and not so young), announcing him as the possible successor to King Pelé, the ultimate young football player (1st World Cup won at 17). He goes back on his words, justifying his remarks a few years ago.

“Speaking of PSG, fortunately there is Mbappé… Oh yes! I remember saying to Christian (Jean-Pierre) at Téléfoot when he was 17: it might be Pelé. (…) Pelé has won three World Cups. So let him win us his second and then we can remove the maybe… He has the facility, the intelligence, the expression, the charisma. He climbed very fast, very high.” he explained.