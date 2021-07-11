When Neymar laughs with Lionel Messi after the final lost by Brazil

Last night the tears of joy were for Lionel Messi. Those of sadness for Neymar. The duel between the two friends, former partners at FC Barcelona, ​​turned in favor of the Argentinian, winner of the Copa América, on the lawn of Maracaña (1-0). If the Brazilian seemed deeply disappointed on the pitch, at the final whistle, the cameras of TyC Sports found him all smiles a few moments later.

Alongside Lionel Messi and accompanied by Leandro Paredes, his teammate at Paris Saint-Germain, perhaps he was convincing the Pulga, free of any contract, to join the pharaonic project of the capital club. A beautiful moment of sharing captured by Argentinian television in the spans of the stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Messi, Neymar y Paredes. ¡EL FÚTBOL EN SU ESTADO PURO! pic.twitter.com/y4s34UsTL9 – TyC Sports (@TyCSports) July 11, 2021