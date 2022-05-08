Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

When Zenit Saint-Petersburg bedroom… Manchester United

Date:

After Manchester United’s heavy defeat against Brighton on Saturday (4-0), the Mancunian club had the right to many mockeries on social networks. The Red Devils were notably chambered by Zenit Saint Petersburg. The Russian club made fun, photo in support, of the current sixth in the Premier League.

“Hi Manchester United fans! This is what a trophy looks like! »wrote the account Twitter English from the St. Petersburg club. The message was accompanied by a photo of Zenit winger Andrey Mostovoy (24) carrying the Russian champions trophy.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Previous articleFC Lorient – OM: match notes

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

FC Lorient – OM: match notes

kenyan -
Olympique de Marseille carried out a good operation for...

Ligue 1: OM revive in Lorient and regain second place

kenyan -
Three days after their elimination in the semi-finals...

How boda boda riders helped police arrest robber in Kisumu

kenyan -
Boda boda riders in Kisumu's Nyamasaria area have...

OL: Peter Bosz, angry, assures that the season has failed

kenyan -
Beaten by Metz this Saturday (3-2), OL said...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

FC Lorient – OM: match notes

football 0
Olympique de Marseille carried out a good operation for...

Ligue 1: OM revive in Lorient and regain second place

football 0
Three days after their elimination in the semi-finals...

How boda boda riders helped police arrest robber in Kisumu

News 0
Boda boda riders in Kisumu's Nyamasaria area have...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.