When Zenit Saint-Petersburg bedroom… Manchester United

After Manchester United’s heavy defeat against Brighton on Saturday (4-0), the Mancunian club had the right to many mockeries on social networks. The Red Devils were notably chambered by Zenit Saint Petersburg. The Russian club made fun, photo in support, of the current sixth in the Premier League.

“Hi Manchester United fans! This is what a trophy looks like! »wrote the account Twitter English from the St. Petersburg club. The message was accompanied by a photo of Zenit winger Andrey Mostovoy (24) carrying the Russian champions trophy.

Hey @ManUtd fans, this is what a trophy looks like! 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/XzxVMefZb3 — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) May 7, 2022

