Where is the ambitious Hertha Berlin project?

Hertha Berlin dreams of a new strong player in the Bundesliga. But the summer transfer window did not allow him to hit the expected big blows. The start of the season showed shortcomings that the recruitment in extremis carried out on the last day of the market must reduce.

Remember last winter. Hertha Berlin came to put its two cents in many hot issues of the transfer window, perked up by the entry into its capital of an ambitious new investor, Lars Windhorst. With the final recruitment of Lucas Tousart, left on loan at OL until the end of the season. Since then, some things have changed in the German capital (Jürgen Klinsmann has left the club, replaced on the bench by Bruno Labbadia), but not the ambition of his new shareholder and the desire to achieve good results in the summer transfer window.

Until October 5, the Hertha tried many things. For example, we have revealed to you his interest in Julian Draxler, Jérôme Boateng or Tiémoué Bakayoko. But no big name has finally come to fill the ranks of Berlin. “We did not buy big names or players at the end of the season, we have the third youngest team in the Bundesliga”, had proclaimed the coach at the end of the transfer window. He has the 4th youngest team, in fact, with an average age of 24.9 years. If the Hertha has not strengthened as hoped, it is mainly due to the harsh market conditions today. “We had a different idea. We had hoped that the market would be different, with prices not so high ”, complained Labbadia.

Complicated transfer window, last busy day

Hertha faces the perennial problem of the nouveau riche in football. “The other clubs know they have a lot of money, and the players suddenly became more expensive”, explains Niklas Scheifers, journalist for Fussball Transfers, who did not find the Berlin transfer window so bad. “In the end, what the Hertha did is not so bad. Jhon Cordoba is a very good striker, Mattéo Guendouzi has shown his potential in the Premier League, Deyovaisio Zeefuik is a good and fast right-back. It was a complicated transfer window but not a failure ”.

The last day of the market has, in fact, still allowed the sporting director Michael Preetz to bring reinforcements, with the purchase of the defender Omar Alderete (23 years old), the loan of Mattéo Guendouzi (21 years old) and the return of loan from Eduard Löwen (23). He could even have hoped for better. Preetz believed for a long time to recover Jeff Reine-Adélaïde but the latter was not completely convinced by this career choice, despite the presence of his former friend from Lyon Lucas Tousart. He also found his mouth in the water for Mario Götze, with whom discussions had started, before the latter finally chose PSV Eindhoven. The offensive sector was not however considered a priority, since Die Alte Dame, nickname of the club, has in its workforce Piatek, Lukebakio, Cunha, and now Cordoba, recruited in Cologne and already author of 2 goals. We must also add the purchase of a new porter, Alexander Schwolow, snatched from Friborg.

Find the defensive base

No great follies, therefore, but Hertha has in its workforce rather young players and with great potential. Insufficient to go tease the champions of the championship but enough to live an interesting season. After an initial 4-1 success in Bremen, Hertha plunged at home against Eintracht Frankfurt (defeat 3-1) before offering great resistance to Bayern Munich in Bavaria (defeat on the wire 4-3). The offensive potential is very present (PSG also had an eye on the Brazilian Matheus Cunha), but we will have to adjust the cursor in defense.

“8 goals conceded after 3 matches is obviously too much. Defensive rookie Omar Alderete seems to be a good reinforcement but Bruno Labbadia will have to stabilize the rearguard ”, comments Niklas Scheifer. “There is a lot of pressure on Lucas Tousart in the middle, he must quickly be good in a new championship for him. “ With the reinforcement of Guendouzi (declared positive for Covid-19), the defensive sector will have a new major asset. For its ambitions to withstand time, the health crisis and the complicated transfer window that has just ended, Hertha will already have to recover during the next day, at home against Stuttgart.