Why Mariano is doing everything to block his departure from Real Madrid

Returned to the Merengues two years ago, the striker is not part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans. But it does not facilitate a departure so far.

Child of Casa Blanca, former star of Real Madrid Castilla (30 goals scored in 40 league matches), Mariano Diaz (27) had chosen to leave the Madrid cocoon to try his luck at Olympique Lyonnais. A rather successful experience (18 achievements scored in 37 Ligue 1 matches) which was not without consequences for him.

Indeed, only a year after his arrival in the capital of the Gauls, the native of Barcelona took advantage of Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Juventus in 2018 to make his comeback with the Merengues (while he was expected in Seville). Convinced by the player’s performance, they thought they would take advantage of this emancipation to revitalize an attack that had become orphaned by the Portuguese.

Very happy to come home, Mariano Diaz will however very quickly become disillusioned. Especially since the return to the helm of Zinedine Zidane. It’s simple, since the 2018/2019 season, the striker has played 26 La Liga matches (only 5 in 2019/2020!) For 5 small goals scored. A catastrophic record. Logically pushed towards the exit, Mariano was also to be one of the undesirable people supposed to bring in money to help Real Madrid in their transfer window.

Mariano Diaz sticks to his juicy contract

But each time, the former Gone refused to leave. Often contacted, his communication agency has always repeated the same speech: Mariano has a contract and wants to fight for his place. Recently, however, a loan to Benfica seemed to have been recorded, but the operation fell through, the Aguias having bet on the Uruguayan Darwin Nuñez. And for good reason. Mariano has a contract until 2023 and receives € 4.5 million net per season.

A lease on which the player does not intend to sit, a bit like Gareth Bale. AS indicates that the Mariano case is becoming a serious problem for Zinedine Zidane. The French coach is doing everything to get rid of it but has to finally accept a highly paid player in his locker room for doing nothing. A status that ZZ has difficulty understanding. But obviously, having playing time is no longer Mariano’s priority.

