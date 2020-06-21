Why Real Madrid don’t want Martin Odegaard for next season

Martin Odegaard will not play in Madrid next season and his loan to Real Sociedad will indeed be extended. The Spanish press reveals the reasons.

Although, like his team, Martin Odegaard has struggled to revive the machine since the resumption, the Norwegian prodigy has been one of the best midfielders in the Spanish league this season. In his first season in La Liga, the player on loan at Real Sociedad was the playmaker of Imanol Alguacil’s team, well supported by players such as Mikel Merino, Portu and Mikel Oyarzabal. On the Madrid side, we rub our hands thinking about the future, of course.

Initially, the player was loaned to the Basques for two seasons. But this was an oral agreement between the two clubs, since legally a player can only be loaned for one season. This summer, therefore, a loan contract will have to be redone so that the former Stremsgodset will still be playing in San Sebastian in the 2020/2021 financial year. This seems to be the will of all parties involved in this operation, including the player. And in today’s edition, the daily AS explains why real Madrid do not want to integrate Odegaard into Zinedine Zidane’s team yet.

Doors are still closed in Madrid

First of all, because Madrid’s leaders consider that the time has not come to slow down the player’s progress. The Merengues planned to make a small revolution in their roster this summer, with a big rejuvenation of the troops, but the crisis of the coronavirus inevitably puts the plans of the club, both in terms of arrivals and departures. Since there will be no degreasing in the middle, Odegaard may have to settle for crumbs. The player and Real Madrid have decided that it is more beneficial to continue playing every weekend in a team that is fighting for a place in Europe.

Real Sociedad’s style of play also seems to suit the player well and Real Madrid know they probably won’t find better on that side. Relations between the two clubs are also very fluid, and the Basque team has a good reputation in the eyes of the leaders Blancos. Madrid fans will have to wait until the 2021/2022 financial year to see one of their favourites evolve every weekend on the Santiago Bernabéu lawn…