Why Roger Schmidt said yes to Benfica

After two years at PSV Eindhoven, marked by a Dutch Cup and Supercup, Roger Schmidt decided to join Benfica. Explanations.

It’s been official for a few days, Benfica decided to bet on Roger Schmidt to open a new cycle at the end of a successful exercise in Europe (elimination in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Liverpool) but failed on the national scene ( 3rd place in Liga Bwin, no national cup). A nice move, since, according to our information, the latter was in great demand, especially in Germany, Spain and England, when he announced that he would not extend his lease at PSV Eindhoven.

Some of its proposals were even superior to those submitted by the Portuguese in economic terms. But his two-year contract, until June 2024, with Benfica, for which Daniel Lorenz – who had notably managed the transfer of Danilo Pereira from FC Porto to Paris SG in the summer of 2019 – intervened, the German technician n did not hesitate much to sign it. Still according to our information, the coach is very fond of Portugal and its capital. He knows them well for having organized several training camps there with his previous clubs.

Thirst for titles, exciting transfer window

Moreover, he is convinced that he can add some nice lines to his record at the head of SLB, which he considers to be a great club, historic in Europe, even if the off-season promises to be turbulent on the side. from the Estadio da Luz. Darwin Nuñez, Alejandro Grimaldo, Rafa Silva or even Julian Weigl, four executives of the team in recent months, have indeed been announced on departure, not to mention the players who are not part of the club’s long-term plans, like Haris Seferovic or Adel Taraabt. But that doesn’t scare anyone, the native of Kierspe is aware that Benfica is a selling club, which needs to regularly carry out good operations in order to balance its accounts.

He also hopes, in close collaboration with the management of Rui Costa, former club legend now president, to be able to reinvest a few funds to bring in elements compatible with his philosophy and his model of play. Croatian striker Petar Musa ( ex-Boavista) has already signed. Some names are already circulating with more or less insistence (Mihailo Ristic, Ibrahim Sangaré, Mario Götze, Mauro Junior, etc.). Roger Schmidt, who also officiated at RB Salzburg (2012-2014) in Austria and Beijing Guoan (2017-2019) in China, hopes to continue his momentum in Portugal. Before, why not, one day, return to the country to finish his pretty career there.