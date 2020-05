Div

On loan from Arsenal to Saint-Etienne this season after recruiting him to the French club a year ago for 30 million euros, William Saliba will return to the Gunners earlier than expected according to Rmc.

While he is still under contract with the Greens until 30 June, the forced stoppage of Ligue 1 allows him to join Angeterre but he will not be able to play in the Premier League by the end of the season. However, the 19-year-old defender will be able to train with his new team-mates.