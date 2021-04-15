Wolfsburg: Maxence Lacroix says more about his future

A real revelation of this Bundesliga season, Maxence Lacroix (21) impresses in the Wolfsburg jersey and his performances have already caught the eye of several top names in the German championship. While a concrete interest on the part of Dortmund was mentioned a few weeks ago, the young French defender explains cannot be sensitive to this kind of thing and prefers to concentrate on the pitch.

“I focus on football, everything else is done by my advisor. I also read things in the newspapers, but I haven’t delved into the subject. I signed for VfL for four years, we are third, we have the possibility of playing in the Champions League next season, I feel great confidence here ”, he explains to the German newspaper Kicker. What to cool the desires of the BvB?