Wolverhampton: eight months after his skull fracture, Raul Jimenez replayed

Raul Jimenez (30), who had fractured his skull eight months ago in a match against Arsenal, replayed under the colors of Wolverhampton. The Mexican striker participated in the friendly match of Wolves against Crewe Alexandra, this Saturday (0-1).

As the club doctor said last May, Jimenez will be forced to wear a helmet for the rest of his career: He will wear a protective helmet to cover the area of ​​bone injury until the end of his career, but it is considered strong enough for him to return to play with this protection.

