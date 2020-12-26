Wolverhampton players banned from supermarket

Wolverhampton is walking less strongly than the last two seasons and while the grueling period of the end of the year started this Saturday on the occasion of Boxing Day, Nuno Espirito Santo is putting all the chances on his side to preserve his squad. The Portuguese coach also confided in an interview to the BBC that he had prohibited his workforce from going shopping at the supermarket to avoid any risk of encountering the coronavirus. “It’s about protecting us”, he justified himself, while he can not already count on Raul Jimenez for some time since the fractured skull of the Mexican striker. He explains that this system, already in place during the first wave, has been reinstalled since the discovery of a new mutant strain of the virus in England.

“Since the start of the pandemic, our kitchen staff have made boxes for us to prepare meals. At the height of the pandemic, everyone was receiving them at home. When the situation calmed down, everyone was able to go shopping but now, with the new strain of the virus that has emerged, we have taken over this system. The players and their families can no longer go shopping ”, explained Espirito Santo. Hopefully for him that this can allow Wolves to win tomorrow against Tottenham on behalf of the 15th day of the Premier League, they who occupy the 11th place in the standings.