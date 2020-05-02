Wolverhampton: Raul Jimenez won’t say no to FC Barcelona and Real Madrid

Author of an excellent season under Wolverhampton in the Premier League (13 goals and 6 assists in 29 matches), where he likes to score against the big leagues, but also in the Europa League (3 achievements and 3 offerings in 7 matches), Raul Jimenez (28 years) is coveted by many teams, including Tottenham, as we revealed to you last April 20 or Manchester United across the Channel. While the 2019-2020 season is still at a standstill in England, the Mexican international has responded to rumours, which he has discovered on social media, and has shown a preference for his future.

“I must remain calm. If people talk about me (elsewhere), it’s because I show good things. I’d like to continue in England. I’m happy, I’ve adapted (since his arrival in 2018, NDLR) and I like the idea of staying there. If tomorrow I am told that an offer from FC Barcelona or Real Madrid is coming, it is obvious that I will not let such an opportunity pass. But if I stay here, I will fight for the Champions League and important goals. I think I made the right decision, to come to Wolverhampton. The most important thing to do is to leave the door open for everything. I’m open to anything that can happen but that doesn’t stop me from sleeping.”Raul Jimenez told Espn. Good omen for Tottenham and the Red Devils…