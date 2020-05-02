Home Sports News football Wolverhampton: Raul Jimenez won't say no to FC Barcelona and Real Madrid
Sports Newsfootball

Wolverhampton: Raul Jimenez won’t say no to FC Barcelona and Real Madrid

By kenyan

Author of an excellent season under Wolverhampton in the Premier League (13 goals and 6 assists in 29 matches), where he likes to score against the big leagues, but also in the Europa League (3 achievements and 3 offerings in 7 matches), Raul Jimenez (28 years) is coveted by many teams, including Tottenham, as we revealed to you last April 20 or Manchester United across the Channel. While the 2019-2020 season is still at a standstill in England, the Mexican international has responded to rumours, which he has discovered on social media, and has shown a preference for his future.

“I must remain calm. If people talk about me (elsewhere), it’s because I show good things. I’d like to continue in England. I’m happy, I’ve adapted (since his arrival in 2018, NDLR) and I like the idea of staying there. If tomorrow I am told that an offer from FC Barcelona or Real Madrid is coming, it is obvious that I will not let such an opportunity pass. But if I stay here, I will fight for the Champions League and important goals. I think I made the right decision, to come to Wolverhampton. The most important thing to do is to leave the door open for everything. I’m open to anything that can happen but that doesn’t stop me from sleeping.”Raul Jimenez told Espn. Good omen for Tottenham and the Red Devils…

Previous articleJean-Michel Aulas tackles the economic management of Olympique de Marseille

RELATED ARTICLES

football

Jean-Michel Aulas tackles the economic management of Olympique de Marseille

kenyan -
Big loser of the stoppage of Ligue 1 and the distribution of qualifying places in the European Cup, Olympique Lyonnais has a...
Read more
football

Liverpool: Dejan Lovren lives poorly in confinement

kenyan -
Div A few days ago, the Telegraph reported that 258 professional footballers in England had contacted the Association of Professional Footballers (PFA)...
Read more
football

CdF, ASSE: Roland Romeyer does not want to play the final behind closed doors

kenyan -
Div If the Ligue 1 championship has seen its doors closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cup finals can still be...
Read more
15,593FansLike
3,455FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Panic in Mombasa as KPA staff mysteriously dies in his house

County News Erick Flavour -
Detectives in Mombasa are probing the mysterious death of a Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) staff whose dead body was found on Friday morning in...
Read more

Jubilee Party tussles intensify as Tuju publishes NMC names

News Erick Flavour -
The Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, on Saturday 2 May 2020, published the disputed list of members of the National Management Committee (NMC). The members...
Read more

Isolated, quarantined public health officers to be cleared before resuming work

Health Erick Flavour -
Public officers who have been isolated or quarantined due to Coronavirus will now have to obtain a clearance from the facility to show that...
Read more

Kenya registers the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Health Stanley Kasee -
Kenya has today recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases since it recorded the first case in March. The Ministry of Health announced 24...
Read more

Kilifi residents left homeless after a river broke its banks

County News Stanley Kasee -
Hundreds of families in Magarini and Malindi constituencies in Kilifi County have been left homeless and lost their crops as River Sabaki burst its...
Read more

COVID-19 close to running rampant as it digs deeper into Kawangware, Eastleigh

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Kawangware continues to be a hotspot for the COVID-19 illness after 7 of the new cases emerged from the area. Eastleigh also recorded 10 new...
Read more

Adelle Onyango becomes first African with a syndicated podcast after landing deal with Trace

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Award-winning and celebrated radio host Adelle Onyango has landed herself a new gig with Trace FM. The station will air her podcast, legally clueless,...
Read more

This is the updated list of all 23 coronavirus hotspots in Nairobi and Mombasa

News Connie Mukenyi -
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has unveiled a new list of all coronavirus hotspots spread across the two most hit counties. He gave out 23...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke