Wolves: Raul Jimenez injured, Divock Origi in reinforcement?

Since arriving at Liverpool from LOSC five years ago now, Divock Origi certainly never imagined himself playing so little. The competition is fierce and the playing time promised by Jürgen Klopp is reduced to a few stealthy appearances. This season, the Red Devils striker has only taken part in two Premier League matches, where he has only been able to step onto the lawns for seven short minutes. In the Champions League, the 192 minutes spent in the field could give him little hope of believing it.

Despite this, his time may have come. If we are to believe the words of Daily Mail, the native of Ostend could be authorized to leave Liverpool as early as January. The Liverpool club would like to lend their player and not sell him. Which could be great news for Wolves after losing Raul Jimenez to injury to Arsenal a few days ago. The Belgian would not be the only track considered by the club. All that’s left is to wait for the opening of the winter transfer window.