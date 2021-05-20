Wolves: Raul Jimenez will wear a helmet his entire career

This is one of the good news of the day. The Mexican striker from Wolverhampton, who broke his skull against David Luiz almost six months ago, is in Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad to face Manchester United this weekend for the final day of the Premier League. However, he will have to protect himself for the rest of his career, explained Matt Perry, the doctor of the British team.

” He will wear a protective helmet to cover the area of ​​bone injury until the end of his career, but it is deemed strong enough for him to return to play with this protection. », Explained the Wolves doctor. It is therefore a lesser evil for the player for whom we feared a lot during his shock against Arsenal.

Club doctor Matt Perry has issued an update on Raul Jimenez, after his meeting with specialists yesterday.🗞👍 – Wolves (@Wolves) May 19, 2021