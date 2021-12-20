World Cup every 2 years, disruption of the CAN calendar: the latest daring explanations from Gianni Infantino

At a time when FIFA has just published a study campaigning for a World Cup every two years, its president has held a press conference. And some words will not fail to react.

FIFA gives it a layer. To justify its desire to organize a World Cup every two years, the governing body of world football published a press release on Monday in which it affirms that a study shows that a more frequent World Cup would bring in several billions more. The unstoppable financial argument, especially for less fortunate federations. But later, in an occasional press conference, Gianni Infantino swears that money is not the primary motivation for such a change. Promised.

“We can’t say to the rest of the world, ‘It’s great, football is global, give us your money and watch us on TV. In some countries you have World Cups twice a week, because the best players in the world are playing there. In other countries, regions, even continents, you never see the best players in your entire life. We have to think about it. If we do not want young people to move away from football, we must offer them opportunities to move them. And nothing better than a World Cup every two years for that. The experts we have hired have shown us that young people want a World Cup more often ”, he said, in remarks relayed by TyC Sports Kicker, before continuing.

Shift the CAN in the fall

“My job as FIFA president is to work with everyone and think about what’s good for football”. An assertion that will undoubtedly make smile many observers. And faced with questions about UEFA’s opposition to this measure, Infantino explained that the organization chaired by Aleksander Ceferin was not in favor (it also intends to integrate the South American teams to the League of Nations to undermine the FIFA project) quite simply “because it does not know the latest studies”. But that’s not all.

In addition to his dear World Cup project every two years, Infantino also wants to tackle the African Cup of Nations. While several media claim that the FIFA president is pushing for the next CAN to be canceled, the latter admitted that he would also like this competition to be moved to autumn. “If we can streamline the schedule to ensure that a CAN can be played under a longer international window in the fall rather than January and February, I think we will have achieved something already. important enough so that there is less disruption for many leagues which have players of African nationalities in their competitions ”, he said, in remarks relayed by RFI. For the sake of football, no doubt.