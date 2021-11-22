World press in shock after OL-OM incidents

The OL-OM incidents go around the world and shock the world press, England already under the spell of Tottenham version Antonio Conte.

A deplorable image for Ligue 1

A dramatic evening for French football. While the 14th day of Ligue 1 offered an enticing Olympico in prime time, the evening turned to the ridiculous. Three months after the interruption of the match in Nice for throwing projectiles at Dimitri Payet and invasion of the field, the worst happened again. To believe that in France, we do not learn the lesson. Just two minutes after the kick-off of the game, the clash between OM and OM was interrupted following a bottle throw at Dimitri Payet. Long minutes of chaos and incomprehension followed. The Lyon camp wanted to resume the game while at OM, we were in shock. And after 2 hours of procrastination, the meeting was finally stopped.

Images that have been around the world

Images which have obviously been around the world and which give a distressing image to our dear Ligue 1. In France, it is a feeling of shame that reigns on this Monday morning. “Shabby”, headlines the Lyon regional daily Progress. In Marseille, it is simply too much time. “Quite”, spear “Provence”. The daily The Marseillaise follow suit, “Now that’s enough” ! In Spain, this incident also made the front page of the newspaper AS : bottle and suspension, can we read. In England, The Times also relay this dramatic event. An emergency meeting of the LFP is scheduled for Monday. And no need to tell you that the decisions of the French football authorities will be eagerly awaited.

Antonio Conte’s passion transcends Tottenham

Yesterday afternoon, Tottenham claimed their first victory in the Conte era. A 2-1 success against Leeds, acquired with forceps, which sums up a priori rather well the character of the Italian coach. Led at the break, the Spurs were able to reverse the game in the second half. For the Daily Mirror, “Conte turns taunts into cheers”. The English media were delighted to find all the enthusiasm and passion of the Italian coach at the edge of the lawn. A crazy energy transmitted to the players which allowed him to win his first success. For the Daily Star, Conte gave them a boost. Same story for the Daily Express, “Conte stimulates his men to victory”, can we read. The Antonio Conte effect is already starting to be felt.