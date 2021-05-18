Xavi not sure if he will return to Barca

Main favorite to succeed Ronald Koeman at the head of Barça, Xavi does not know what his future will be like, as he admitted this morning at Barcelona airport, where the press was impatiently awaiting him. “Really, I don’t know. I’m coming on vacation, I don’t know », was content to let go of the former midfielder.

Now 41 years old, the Barça metronome version Guardiola has just extended his two-year contract with the Al-Sadd club in Qatar but a clause has been inserted inside this agreement, allowing him to return to the Culés if there is a proposal. We will probably know more in the future, after meeting Joan Laporta.