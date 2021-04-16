Yaya Touré dreams of coaching FC Barcelona

Yaya Touré is determined to return to the spotlight of the football planet. If such a return is no longer possible as a player, the former midfielder of Manchester City or FC Barcelona aspires to do it in the coach costume. The Ivorian, now 37 years old, has occupied, since last February, the post of deputy within Olimpik Donetsk, current 11th in the Ukrainian championship. Guest of the show Judges Què t’hi! , on the airwaves of Cadena SER, Yaya Touré took the opportunity to confess that he was finishing his coaching diplomas. All with a dream at stake: to return to FC Barcelona, ​​where he played between 2007 and 2010.

“For me, Barcelona is the team where I want to end up. I don’t know if it’s at Barça B, at the Juvenils (the U19s, Editor’s note) … but I want to work in Barcelona. I would love to work at La Masia. I still have a house in Barcelona. […] I watch TV in Catalan, ” explained the former lanky midfielder who notably won three Premier League with Manchester City. It remains to be seen whether the Blaugranas will make room for Yaya Touré in the future, he who was part of Pep Guardiola’s incredible team having scooped everything in his path during the 2008-2009 season.