Yohan Cabaye talks about Rudi Garcia’s difficulties in performing over time

If his ability to unite a group and instill good dynamics within it may seem undeniable at times, Rudi Garcia is nonetheless strongly criticized when it comes to discussing the long term. Able to hang Juventus for the title with AS Roma for much of his first season in Italy, the former coach of Giallorossi then sank little by little before leaving the club on tiptoes. If this feeling can divide a good number of observers, Yohan Cabaye seems to have a mixed opinion concerning his former coach, who according to him still has a hard time finishing his stories well.

“He manages to concern his whole group over a certain period, but then it’s true that compared to what happened in previous seasons, we can see that each time it’s difficult for him to finish a story in the clubs. I don’t know why it often ends like this, but it’s true that in Lille it didn’t end very well, neither at Roma (…) It’s true that his career shows that it does not happen. don’t often end well in clubs ” thus concluded the former player of the OL coach at the microphone of the channel Telefoot.