Youssouf Koné goes to Troyes

Malian international left-back Youssouf Koné (26) is loaned to Troyes. Olympique Lyonnais specifies that this is a temporary sale that does not include a purchase option.

This is his third loan in less than a year after his visits to Elche in Spain and Hatayspor in Turkey. The former Lille hoped to have his chance at Les Gones this season. Peter Bosz and Juninho decided otherwise.

Olympique Lyonnais informs of the loan without a purchase option of its defender Youssouf Koné at the Troyes club (L1) until June 30, 2022.https: //t.co/qxLTyQeziH – Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) August 3, 2021