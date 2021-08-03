HomeSportsfootballYoussouf Koné goes to Troyes
Sportsfootball

Youssouf Koné goes to Troyes

By kenyan

Malian international left-back Youssouf Koné (26) is loaned to Troyes. Olympique Lyonnais specifies that this is a temporary sale that does not include a purchase option.

This is his third loan in less than a year after his visits to Elche in Spain and Hatayspor in Turkey. The former Lille hoped to have his chance at Les Gones this season. Peter Bosz and Juninho decided otherwise.

