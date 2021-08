As shown on Olympic and Lyon yesterday, Troyes is interested in Youssouf Koné (26 years old). According to our information, the case has accelerated well in recent hours.

Troyes and Lyon are close to an agreement for the loan of the left side. Under contract until June 2024 with OL, the Malian international has an exit voucher. The former Lille resident is already in Troyes for the traditional medical examination and is waiting for the file to be finalized.