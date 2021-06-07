HomeSportsfootballYoussouf Sabaly arrives at Betis
Sportsfootball

Youssouf Sabaly arrives at Betis

By kenyan

It was announced by various Spanish and French media for some time, and it is now official: Youssouf Sabaly is a Betis player. At the end of his contract with the Girondins de Bordeaux, the 28-year-old Senegalese international arrives in Andalusia.

The PSG-trained player has initialed a five-year contract with the Sevilla club, with whom he will play the Europa League under Manuel Pellegrini next season.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke