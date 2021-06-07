Youssouf Sabaly arrives at Betis

It was announced by various Spanish and French media for some time, and it is now official: Youssouf Sabaly is a Betis player. At the end of his contract with the Girondins de Bordeaux, the 28-year-old Senegalese international arrives in Andalusia.

The PSG-trained player has initialed a five-year contract with the Sevilla club, with whom he will play the Europa League under Manuel Pellegrini next season.

📣 OFICIAL | Youssouf Sabaly, nuevo jugador del #RealBetis 🆒🔥¡Bienvenido a tu nueva casa! 👋😃➡ https://t.co/wQeRLF3raG pic.twitter.com/bp2PSkMCWk – Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) June 7, 2021