Youth League: Lille dominate Salzburg and stay alive

While the qualification seemed to move away for Lille, the young Mastiffs offered themselves a little reprieve. This Tuesday in the Youth League, the northern club faced Red Bull Salzburg. Anything other than a victory was synonymous with elimination. Despite the exclusion of Bouleghcha (70th), Lille managed the feeling of winning 1-0 to 10 against 11 following a penalty goal from Mpembele Boula (78th).

Result, with this 1-0 victory, Lille returns to two points of Salzburg while there is one last day. The Mastiffs will challenge Wolfsburg while the Austrians will receive an already qualified Sevilla team. In the other matches, Sevilla won 2-0 against Wolfsburg, Manchester United won 2-1 against Villarreal while Atalanta took Young Boys 3-2.

Youth League group rankings