HomeSportsfootballYouth League: Lille dominate Salzburg and stay alive
Sportsfootball

Youth League: Lille dominate Salzburg and stay alive

By kenyan

While the qualification seemed to move away for Lille, the young Mastiffs offered themselves a little reprieve. This Tuesday in the Youth League, the northern club faced Red Bull Salzburg. Anything other than a victory was synonymous with elimination. Despite the exclusion of Bouleghcha (70th), Lille managed the feeling of winning 1-0 to 10 against 11 following a penalty goal from Mpembele Boula (78th).

Result, with this 1-0 victory, Lille returns to two points of Salzburg while there is one last day. The Mastiffs will challenge Wolfsburg while the Austrians will receive an already qualified Sevilla team. In the other matches, Sevilla won 2-0 against Wolfsburg, Manchester United won 2-1 against Villarreal while Atalanta took Young Boys 3-2.

Youth League group rankings

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke