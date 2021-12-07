Youth League: PSG offers a comeback against Bruges and goes to the 1/8 final!

This Tuesday was the last day of the group stage of the Youth League 2021/2022. At home, Paris Saint-Germain challenged Bruges with the objective of winning to finish at the top of Group A. Already qualified, the Parisians started badly with the opening scoring of Mathis Servais (1-0, 19th) . Worse, just before the break, El-Chadaille Bitshiabu was fouled in the area and conceded a penalty (43rd). Arne Engels transformed the sentence without trembling (2-0, 44th).

Mistreated, however, PSG reacted in the second half with a goal from Xavi Simons (2-1, 69th). Better, the young Warren Zaire-Emery exchanged his costume of passer for the Dutch for that of scorer in stride (2-2, 73rd). Finally, the Ile-de-France residents insisted and scored at the end of the match via Wilson Odobert (3-2, 90th +4). With this snatch victory, PSG finished at the top of the group and went straight to the 1/8 final. Club Brugge, which led 2-0 to 11 against 10, will have to go through dams.

Create your Unibet account today and take advantage of the welcome bonus of € 200 (instead of € 100) with the code FMUNI. For this last match of the group stages, bet € 100 on a double from Kylian Mbappé and try to win € 420 (odds of 4.20). If your 1st bet loses, Unibet offers you € 200. (odds subject to variation)