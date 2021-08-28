Yunis Abdelhamid: “when Messi started, I was a student and I watched him on TV”

The fourth day of Ligue 1 continues this weekend after OL’s victory against Nantes. This Sunday, at 8:45 p.m., the Stade de Reims will host Paris Saint-Germain. The opportunity surely for Lionel Messi to make his first appearance in Parisian colors. Asked for The Parisian, Yunis Abdelhamid (33), the boss of the Reims defense returned to this meeting. And if the Moroccan central defender expects a complicated match against the offensive armada of PSG, he also says he is proud to cross swords with the Pulga, sixfold Ballon d’Or.

“It is a great source of pride for me and for those around me, given my background. When Messi started, I was a student and I watched him on TV. Finding myself on the pitch in front of him, it will be like when I found myself facing Neymar or Cavani. But on the pitch, I’m going to give my best and make sure that we don’t see too much of Messi. Even if it’s going to be difficult (laughs). (…) We want to rub shoulders with the best and we have this chance on Sunday. It’s more my entourage who do not want me to end up on YouTube (Editor’s note: he refuses to pronounce the name of Jérôme Boateng, the Bayern defender, completely overwhelmed by a dribble from Messi at Camp Nou in May 2015 and much mocked on social networks). Me, I have only one desire, it is to be on the ground. Anything is possible… Stade de Reims has already proven that it is possible to stop Neymar and Mbappé. They were beaten twice. Now a new monster has been added to their roster, but we have to convince ourselves that they can be beaten. Let’s play !“