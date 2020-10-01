Zinédine Zidane confident for Eden Hazard

Yet summoned to the Real Madrid group to face Valladolid last night, Eden Hazard was ultimately unable to take his place. Blame it on yet another injury for the Belgian, who has not been doing well at this level for some time. Injured five times during the past season, the former Blues player this time injured his right leg muscle. A new blow for the one who cost no less than 100 M € to the Merengues. Zinédine Zidane will once again have to compose without his artist for the next three to four weeks.

Present at a post-match press conference, the tactician from Casa Blanca delivered an encouraging message to his foal. “He’s upset, of course, because he’s been okay. We talked about it in the press conference before the game. He was happy, but then he felt something. These are things that can happen. I don’t think he’s touched, he’s not happy, but he knows it’s a small thing. Tranquility. You have to be calm with him, it’s a matter of a short time for sure. ” Time, Zidane asks for. Will Madrid supporters have enough patience? Case to be continued.