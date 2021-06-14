Zinedine Zidane settles accounts with journalist

Since leaving Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane has been taking a well-deserved vacation. The French coach is logically always very followed wherever he goes and some still do not digest his departure and even less his open letter published by AS where he explained that he did not feel supported by his leadership.

Questioned on this letter by a journalist from the channel Gol, ZZ did not hesitate to tell him his four truths. “Are you going to keep asking the same stupid questions?” You always ask the same questions. Your job is a disgrace. I know you and you know me. It’s always the same thing “, he first launched before asking to explain without the camera. “Come here. Come talk to me. Go away, you. “