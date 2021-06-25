HomeSportsfootballZinedine Zidane wants to train the Blues
Sportsfootball

Zinedine Zidane wants to train the Blues

By kenyan

Free of any contract since his departure from Real Madrid at the end of the season, Zinedine Zidane has reportedly hinted that he did not want to take a rest. Yes but now, the prestigious benches to take are not legion.

Florentino Pérez, interviewed by El Transistor sure Onda Cero, hinted that ZZ always keeps the France team in a corner of his head. “He has the ambition and the desire to be coach of the France team, for example”, let go of its former president in the Casa Blanca. It remains to be seen when.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke