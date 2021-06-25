Zinedine Zidane wants to train the Blues

Free of any contract since his departure from Real Madrid at the end of the season, Zinedine Zidane has reportedly hinted that he did not want to take a rest. Yes but now, the prestigious benches to take are not legion.

Florentino Pérez, interviewed by El Transistor sure Onda Cero, hinted that ZZ always keeps the France team in a corner of his head. “He has the ambition and the desire to be coach of the France team, for example”, let go of its former president in the Casa Blanca. It remains to be seen when.