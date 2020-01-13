Former AFC Leopards keeper switches clubs in Zambia

Kenyan international goalkeeper Ian Otieno has completed a move from Zambian side Red Arrows to Zonaco.

The shotstopper joined the Red Arrows two years ago and became club’s fans favorite with his goalkeeping exploits.

Otieno took to his social media to thank his immediate former club for the opportunity the club gave him

“To this amazing family. No words hurt right now like e saying goodbye. You’ve been part of it all, 2 years we shared the same dream, the same vision, the same work ethic, we fought battles that some we were victorious and others we just fell short of being victors. I say thank you.”

“A special thank you goes to the Zambia Air force Command and extends to the executive board of the team and coaches of the team,, thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve you diligently . You took me back to my national team and for this I’ll always be indebted to you.”

“Lastly to the fans of the team, thank you for always supporting us through thick and thin, it wouldn’t have been possible minus you around. All the best and once again THANK YOU VERY MUCH.”

Zonaco play their home games at Sunset Stadium and are currently 16th in the eighteen team Zambia Super League table.