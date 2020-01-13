Home News Former AFC Leopards keeper switches clubs in Zambia
NewsSports News

Former AFC Leopards keeper switches clubs in Zambia

By Alfred Kiura
Ian Otieno switches sides in Zambia.

Kenyan international goalkeeper Ian Otieno has completed a move from Zambian side Red Arrows to Zonaco.

The shotstopper joined the Red Arrows two years ago and became club’s fans favorite with his goalkeeping exploits.

Ian Otieno has previously played for Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards.

Otieno took to his social media to thank his immediate former club for the opportunity the club gave him

“To this amazing family. No words hurt right now like e saying goodbye. You’ve been part of it all, 2 years we shared the same dream, the same vision, the same work ethic, we fought battles that some we were victorious and others we just fell short of being victors. I say thank you.”

“A special thank you goes to the Zambia Air force Command and extends to the executive board of the team and coaches of the team,, thank you for giving me an opportunity to serve you diligently . You took me back to my national team and for this I’ll always be indebted to you.”

Ian Otieno in action.

“Lastly to the fans of the team, thank you for always supporting us through thick and thin, it wouldn’t have been possible minus you around. All the best and once again THANK YOU VERY MUCH.”

Zonaco play their home games at Sunset Stadium and are currently 16th in the eighteen team Zambia Super League table.

 

 

Previous articleSupplier of BRT to set up a local plant in the country

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Supplier of BRT to set up a local plant in the country

Laiza Maketso -
Mercedes Benz bus supplier will set up a local firm in the country’s capital. The move will help in fast-tracking the delayed bus rapid...
Read more
News

Three teachers killed after a suspected Al Shabab attack in Garissa

Erick Flavour -
Three non-local teachers have been killed in a suspected Al Shabab militia attack in a school in Garissa County. The police report that the gangsters...
Read more
Entertainment

Akothee denies throwing shade at Tanasha Donna, demands apology

Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated singer Akothee has come out guns blazing after a local daily claimed that one of her posts on her social media account was...
Read more
13,608FansLike
3,267FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Former AFC Leopards keeper switches clubs in Zambia

News Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan international goalkeeper Ian Otieno has completed a move from Zambian side Red Arrows to Zonaco. The shotstopper joined the Red Arrows two years ago...
Read more

Supplier of BRT to set up a local plant in the country

News Laiza Maketso -
Mercedes Benz bus supplier will set up a local firm in the country’s capital. The move will help in fast-tracking the delayed bus rapid...
Read more

Three teachers killed after a suspected Al Shabab attack in Garissa

News Erick Flavour -
Three non-local teachers have been killed in a suspected Al Shabab militia attack in a school in Garissa County. The police report that the gangsters...
Read more

Akothee denies throwing shade at Tanasha Donna, demands apology

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated singer Akothee has come out guns blazing after a local daily claimed that one of her posts on her social media account was...
Read more

Wambui Kamiru pens heartfelt birthday message to late husband Bob Collymore

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Wambui Kamiru, wife to the late Safaricom C.E.O Bob Collymore has penned down a moving birthday message celebrating her late husband. Bob Collymore passed away...
Read more

Impeached Kiambu Governor’s Case Hits Deadline

Politics Richard M Adrian -
The senate could have violated the law following its impeachment of Governor Waititu on December 19 2019. Considering the provisions of the County Government Act...
Read more

US spurn Iraq’s call to withdraw their troops

World News Richard M Adrian -
US State Administration stated that in case it sends any delegation to Iraq, it will be to discuss strengthening of partnership rather and not...
Read more

Western leaders meet ahead of planned BBI consultative forum

News Erick Flavour -
More than 2000 delegates from Western Kenya held a meeting to prepare for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) consultative forum scheduled for Saturday 18...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke