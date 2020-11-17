Former Harambee Stars coach, Francis Kimanzi, lands new job

Former Harambee Stars Coach, Francis Kimanzi, has landed a new job a month after FKF booted him from the National Team hot seat.

Francis Kimanzi, one of Kenya’s most qualified coaches on paper, will now take charge of Wazito FC for a four-year-deal.

Set for unveiling on Thursday

Wazito FC sporting director, Stephen Ochiel, confirmed the news to Nation Sport. Furthermore, the unveiling of Kimanzi is set for Thursday, this week. Ochiel said that Kimanzi would take charge of the team ahead of the scheduled start to the new KPL season, set to kick-off this weekend.

Kimanzi will have John Kimani as his assistance. John Kimani is an experienced coach in his own right, having coached Thika United.

Kimanzi takes the place of former tactician Fred Ambani, who the club let go on November 9th. However, Ambani is now the coach of Kisumu All-Stars.

Kimanzi recently revealed that he did not know why he lost his job with the national team. Kimanzi had been in charge of Harambee Stars for just a year into his three-year contract. He oversaw draws against Togo and Egypt in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

His sacking followed Nick Mwendwa’s win for FKF Presidency for a second term in the FKF elections. The news was shocking, coming on Monday, barely two days after Mwendwa’s win. Nick Mwendwa, however, refused to speak on the matter.

Mwendwa unwilling to talk about Kimanzi

“I have a new wife now,” He said at a presser during the unveiling of Jacob Ghost Mulee as the new head coach, ” don’t ask me about the other one.”

Indeed, seeing how Harambee Stars have started life under ‘Ghost’, Kimanzi will no doubt feel a little relieved that he is not the one bearing the heat from disillusioned football fans. Kenya’s hopes for landing a slot in the Premier African championship hang by a thread. Kenya is third, with three points, two behind Egypt and five behind group leaders Comoros.

To have any chance of qualifying, Kenya needs to beat Togo and Ethiopia then hope one of the two teams drops points further ahead.