George Mandela finally opens up after Fifa’s lifetime ban

Ugandan footballer George Mandela has opened up for the first time since he was handed a lifetime ban by FIFA following match-fixing offences.

The midfielder was banned alongside his former Kakamega Homeboyz teammates Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring and Festo Omutoko. Unlike Mandela, the three were handed a four-year ban.

Mandela’s ban came a year after Kakamega Homeboyz Chairman Cleophas Shimanyula reported that the midfielder and Coach Paul Nkata had fled the country after he realized they had been involved in fixing Homeboyz matches.

The player, however, insists that he never fled but he travelled back to Uganda because he was sick. He would later receive a call from his chairman accusing him of fixing the clash against Mathare. The match ended 3-2 in favour of Mathare and Mandela holds that Shimanyula’s claims were false since he did not feature in the clash.

“These allegations started when I was in Uganda after taking a few days off from Kenya since I was sick. When I was in Uganda, I started receiving calls from different people including the club chairman Cleophas Shimanyula claiming that we fixed the game against Mathare, which I didn’t even play in. The chairman (Shimanyula) could not listen to me despite trying to ask him to explain to me instead he threatened me. That made me not to return to Uganda,” Mandela told Uganda’s New Vision.

He says his former coach Nkata denied knowing about match-fixing when contacted. Nkata has since been cleared and his currently working in Uganda.

“He told me that he did not know anything about the allegations. I am not sure if what he was telling me was right or wrong. If had been involved, maybe FIFA would not have cleared him,” he added.

Match-fixing has been on the rise in the country in recent months. Companies such as Living 3D Holdings Limited and Hong Kong-based Quantdragon who signed deals with Sofapaka and Sony Sugar were found to be owned by people whose intentions were to fix matches.