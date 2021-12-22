Good News for All Kenyans: Now You Can Help to Provide Security Services at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be Held in Qatar

Ever dreamed of being involved on a personal and intimate basis with your favourite football team as they play in one of the most coveted football tournaments of all time, a championship that football enthusiasts from all over the world look forward to every four years. Well, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is providing you as Kenyans just that opportunity. So, tie your shoelaces, dress your best and take up this amazing opportunity that the Kenyan government is providing to its citizens. Now, the next question is exactly how you might be involved in the process. Well, the Kenyan government is still in the process of finishing up a deal with the government of Qatar that could let Kenyans be taken to Doha in Qatar in order to support the security measures being taken there for all the football teams participating in the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Fred Matiang’i who is the Interior Cabinet Secretary revealed in a press conference recently that the talks are still going on between the Kenyan government and the Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani. Dr. Matiang’i declared during an event to commemorate the Qatar National Day in Nairobi with the support of the Qatari ambassador to Kenya, Jabor bin Ali al-Dosari regarding this Kenyan security detail that-

“In principle, we agreed…that Kenya could provide personnel to support the Supreme Committee on Delivery and Legacy of Qatar in providing security services during the Fifa World Cup”.

In a show of national friendship, Qatar and Kenya are still holding talks regarding the opening of a Qatar visa centre in Nairobi. This will make the process of migrant security detail workers to enter into Kenya an easier procedure next year in 2022 because the centre will expedite the verification procedure and help in easier and hastier processing of travel documents. This centre will also come in handy while maintaining an updated database of all the Kenyan workers who will be going to Qatar next year during the FIFA World Cup.

The recruitment agencies will also be put under careful scrutiny by both the Kenyan and the Qatar governments through this centre. Anyone who is qualified to be able to provide proper security detail and wants to join the Kenyan entourage of migrant workers who would like to work in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022 are invited to apply for this position as soon as the two governments (Kenyan and Qatari) clear up all the legal framework and formally announce the opening of application procedures.

So, what are you waiting for, football fans? If you are a football fan and also qualified to provide security detail to top football teams, then this is just your opportunity.