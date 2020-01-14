Gor Mahia ace joins American Professional Soccer

Gor Mahia FC defensive midfielder Tobias Otieno has made a move to American professional soccer team Union Omaha.

The midfielder who also featured for Kenya under 23 was among the seven players who were signed by the club early on Tuesday.

“Meet Toby! Tobias was one of the youngest starters in the KPL this season and is a member of the Kenya U-23 national team,” reads a statement by Union Omaha.

Otieno has thanked the club on giving him a platform to featured in the US and he is relishing the opportunity.

” I would love to thank Union Omaha fraternity for the big step they’ve made in my signing. Big thanks and Can’t wait to join you guys for a great season,” reads a statement by Otieno.

Union Omaha was formed in 2019 and it will be the eleventh club to play in League One. It is the only professional soccer team in the state of Nebraska.

The team will play its home matches at Werner Park in Sarpy County, which is also a venue which is used by the Omaha Storm Chasers of Minor League Baseball.

The club is led by Head Coach Jay Mims while Joel DeLass, Daniel Galvis and Vicente Luis are members of his technical bench.