Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards to take FKF Cup hunt in Nakuru

By Collins Luvisia
The Football Kenya Federation Cup is scheduled to enter the round of 16 phase with eight matches set to take place on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 March 2020.

Afraha Stadium is set to host a doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday. The first match of the weekend will see Wazito play against KCB at 1 PM. The second match at the venue will be the clash between Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers at 3:30 PM.

Defending Champions Bandari are set to entertain Sofapaka at their Mbaraki Sports Club at 4 PM. Fortune Sacco will battle Bidco United at Kianyanga Stadium starting 3 PM in the other clash on Saturday.  On Sunday,  four more matches will be played starting 1 PM. Ulinzi Stars will be up against Migori Youth at Afraha Stadium.

The late kick off will see AFC Leopards play Ushuru at 3:30 PM. Kisumu Allstars will take on Keroka Technical at Moi Stadium Kisumu. Former winners Kariobangi Sharks are set to tackle FC Talanta at Moi Kasarani.

Winners  of the round will proceed to the quarters slated for April 11 and 12.  The winner of the tournament will represent Kenya in the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

The team will also pocket Kshs. 2 Million as the second placed team gets 1 Million. The third-placed and fourth-placed teams will receive 750,000 and 500,000 respectively.

Round of 16 Fixtures

Saturday

Wazito vs KCB (Afraha Stadium, 1 pm)

Gor Mahia vs Posta Rangers (Afraha Stadium, 3:30 pm)

Bandari vs Sofapaka (Mbaraki Sports Club, 4 pm

Fortune Sacco vs Bidco United (Kianyaga Stadium, 3 pm)

Sunday

Kisumu Allstars vs Keroka Technical Uni. (Moi Stadium, 3 pm)

Kariobangi Sharks vs FC Talanta (Kasarani Stadium, 3 pm)

AFC Leopards vs Ushuru (Afraha  Stadium, 3:30 pm)

Ulinzi Stars vs Migori Youth (Afraha Stadium, 1 pm)

Round of 16 – March 14/15, 2020
Quarterfinals – April 11/12, 2020
Semifinals – May 9/10, 2020
Finals – May 30, 2020

