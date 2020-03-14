Home Sports News Gor Mahia, KCB skip FKF Cup, fate to be known next week
Gor Mahia, KCB skip FKF Cup, fate to be known next week

By Collins Luvisia
Gor skipper Kenneth Muguna
Gor Mahia skipper and playmaker, Kenneth Muguna celebrates after scoring. He will be key as Gor take on Westerm Stima at Kasarani. Photo courtesy - Gor Mahia Twitter

Kenya Premier League giants Gor Mahia have opted not to travel to Nakuru County for the Football Kenya Federation Cup clash which was slated for Afraha Stadium.

Gor Mahia FC were scheduled to tackle Posta Rangers at 3:30 PM and the match was set to be played behind closed doors.

This was after the FKF announced that National Super League and the FKF Cup matches scheduled for this weekend would take place behind closed doors. The leagues were to be suspended indefinitely from Monday, March 16, 2020.

Gor Mahia have written to the football governing body requesting the clash to be rescheduled. The Club stated that it had released its players and cancelled their travel arrangements after the Government’s directive on gatherings and sporting activities.

Gor Mahia’s letter reads: 

Regrettably, following and relying on the Government statement on coronavirus released, we disbanded out team, released the players and cancelled our traveling arrangements to Nakuru.

Further and with respect, our travelling to Nakuru will entail checking into a hotel and mingling with unknown persons against safety precautions. Besides, our attention has been drawn to the attached statement from the Office of the President and Communication from CAF on the same subject dated today which are instructive.

In the circumstances, we request you to re-schedule our match against Posta Rangers slated for Saturday, ends.

Gor Mahia letter to FKF

The clash pitting Wazito FC and KCB which was scheduled to take place at same venue  is also off.  This is after KCB failed to turn up for the clash while Wazito were present.

“Our match against KCB has been called off after our opponents failed to show up at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru. The federation will advise on the way forward,” read a statement by Wazito

Football Kenya Federation will now decide the team’s fate come next week after receiving match officials reports.

