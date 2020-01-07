Home Sports News Gor Mahia nominated for SOYA Awards
Gor Mahia nominated for SOYA Awards

By Collins Luvisia
Gor Mahia FC line-up in a past match. Photo Courtesy/Gor Mahia

Kenyan Premier League holders Gor Mahia FC have been nominated for Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) scheduled for  Mombasa on 24 January.

Gor Mahia won the KPL title for the third time in a row last season, extending their record to 18 titles in the history of Kenya’s top tier. To lift the title, the Green Army registered 21 wins, drew nine games and lost four games.

The side also represented the Nation in the CAF Champions League where they were eliminated and dropped to the CAF Confederations Cup. They were also eliminated at an early stage from the competition.

Gor will be joined by fellow KPL side Bandari FC who are the Shield holders having beaten Kariobangi Sharks in the final.  Kenya Cup champions KCB are also in for the award having also lifted the National 7s Circuit title, Eric Shirley Shield and the Impala Floodlit.

The Kenya Beach Team and Kenya Basketball team have also made the shortlist.

Fans will be able to vote for their respective teams as from 11 January.

2019 Safaricom SOYA Sports Team of the Year Men Nominees;
1. Kenya Morans – Basketball
2. Gor Mahia – Football
3. KCB RFC – Rugby
4. Kenya Beach Team – Tennis
5. Bandari FC – Football

2019 Safaricom SOYA Sports Team of the Year Women Nominees;
1. Malkia Strikers – Volleyball
2. KPA Women’s Team – Basketball
3. Vihiga Queens – Football
4. Kenya Lionesses – Rugby
5. Harambee Starlets – Football

