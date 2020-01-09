Home Sports News Gor Mahia Parts Ways With Ghanaian Striker Afriyie
Gor Mahia Parts Ways With Ghanaian Striker Afriyie

By Erick Flavour

Gor Mahia Ex-Striker, Francis Afriyie, has signed a six-month deal with Botswana’s Township Rollers. The striker is looking up to helping the club retain the title before the end of his contract.

The Ghanaian who joined Gor Mahia before the start of the season was unveiled on Wednesday, 8 January 2020, at the club based in Gaborone ending the speculations over his return to his former KPL club.

The exit of Afriyie from Gor is reported to have been caused by lack of payment and his father, Manfred Takyi who met Gor Chairman masterminding termination of his contract.

Other than Afriyie, the club also released the Ivorian striker Gislein Yikpe who moved to the Tanzanian side, Yanga.

Before Afriyie went to the USA for his holiday, he hinted on returning to Gor, but he flew to Botswana to finalize his deal with the Rollers.

After his US trip, the Ghanaian striker returned to Ghana to meet with the former Black Stars Coach, Kwesi Appiah, to discuss a possible consideration in the International matches.

Earlier, Afriyie was linked with a move to the Spanish side Real Zaragoza and Black Leopards of South Africa but opted for the current champions Township Rollers managed by the former AFC Leopard’s tactician Rodolfo Zapata.

“I have signed a half year deal with Rollers. They offered me a good deal, which was way above what the rest of the other suitors were offering. I am hoping to win the title with them before my stay comes to an end,” Afriyie said.

