Gor Mahia set to unveil new Portuguese coach

Gor Mahia has hired a new Portuguese Coach and will be unveiling him come next week.

According to Goal, Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto will arrive in the country next week, ready to take the mantle from caretaker coach Sammy Omollo.

“Vaz Pinto will come next week for the unveiling,” Gor Mahia Secretary-General, Sam Ocholla said to Goal.

Pinto’s African experience

Pinto has had prior experience in Africa. He has coached St George SC from Ethiopia and Club Recreativo from Angola. Pinto also had previously managed FC Famalicao U23 in Portugal. He had a somewhat concerning record there. Of the twenty-six matches he played, he won only four, drew eleven, and lost another eleven.

He also had worked as the Technical Director for Hearts of Oak from Ghana. However, he resigned seven days later following a disagreement over the firing of assistant coach Edward Nii Odoom. Pinto had proposed firing the assistant coach, but the club rejected it.

Gor Mahia had previously hired Brazillian coach Roberto Oliveira at the start of the season. However, CAF ruled him unqualified to coach a team in the CAF competition.

Following his exit, Sammy Omollo took over, taking charge of Gor’s CAF matches this season. However, Omollo has had to deal with a depleted squad, injury crisis, and pay concerns.

Patrick Odhiambo’s situation

In the league, Gor assistant coach, Patrick Odhiambo, took charge of the team as Omollo goes back to his club, Posta Rangers. Odhiambo, though, could be on his way to Bandari FC, though Ocholla revealed that he remains in contract with Gor Mahia.

“Odhiambo is still our coach, he has a contract with Gor Mahia, and he will be the one in charge against Sharks,” Ocholla said.

That drop in morale is blamed for the humiliating defeat that Gor suffered in the Algerian side’s hands, CR Belouizdad.

Gor Mahia’s start to the season has gotten off to the wrong foot. Outside the pitch, they got into a tussle with FKF over TV rights. This move saw Gor delay to get their FKF season going.