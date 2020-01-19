Gor Mahia to play Division one side in FKF Cup second round

Kenya Premier League defending Champions Gor Mahia will tackle Naivas FC in the round of 32 of the FKF Betway Cup.

The FKF Cup defending Champions Bandari FC, on the other hand, will face off with KSG Ogopa at the same stage. Both Gor Mahia and Bandari were given byes in the opening rounds.

Naivas qualified for round 32 after a 3-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks B in match played on Saturday 18 January 2020. John Kelweshi scored twice in the clash with his first goal coming at the 15th minute while his second goal came before the half hour mark.

David Omondi scored at 71st minute to guide the Division One League side to the round of 32. KSG Ogopa beat Re-Union FC 2-0 at the Stima Club grounds. 48 teams entered the competition with KPL clubs being handed byes.

The final of the competition has been slated for May 30, 2020. The tournament winner will walk away with Kshs 2 Million, while the runners up will pocket Ksh.s 1 Million.

The third-placed and fourth-placed teams get Ksh.s 750,000 and Kshs 500,000 respectively.

FKF Draw