Home Sports News Harambee Starlets unleash squad for Turkish Cup preps
Sports News

Harambee Starlets unleash squad for Turkish Cup preps

By Collins Luvisia
Harambee Starlets in a past action.

Harambee Starlets Head Coach David Ouma has released his squad that will be in camp  in preparation for the Turkish Women cup set for March 2 to March 11 in Turkey.

Cynthia Shilwatso will not be part of the camp having requested to be omitted from the squad. Jentrix Shikangwa who impressed with the side during the CECAFA Women Championship has been included in the squad.

Dorcas Shikobe, Mwanalima Adam and Janet Bundi are also part of the squad.  All the foreign-based players have not been included in the squad. Most of them made the moved to Europe early this year and will need time to settle.

The team kicked off its preparations on Monday at Camp Toyoyo and they are scheduled to have a friendly against National U16 Boys team on Friday, 28 February.

Three players will be latter dropped as a team of 21 is selected ahead of the departure for Turkey set for Monday 2 March.

Starlets landed an invite to participate in the annual Turkish Women Cup seven days ago. Hungary, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, Northern Ireland, Turkmenistan, and Chile have also been invited.

Goalkeepers

Stella Anolo (Zetech Sparks), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Phiona Ariko (Thika Queens)

Defenders

Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Livondo (Trans Nzoia Falcons),Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth (Mathare United), Diana Hashina (Acakoro), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens)

Midfielders

Cynthia Kaveya (Thika Queens), Sheryl Angach (Gaspo), Silvia Makhungu (Kariobangi North), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Elizabeth Katungwa (Mombasa Olympics), Jane Njeri (Falling Waters), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens)

Forwards

Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Nakuru All Stars), Purity Alukwe (Zetech Sparks)

Previous articleSh40bn arms scandal: Chrispin Odipo released on Sh1.5m bond

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports News

Kenyan midfielder scores on debut for Atletico

Collins Luvisia -
Harambee Starlets Midfielder Vivian Corazon Aquino made her debut at Atletico Ouriense on Sunday in the sides's 2-1 loss to Albergaria in a Portuguese...
Read more
News

Tusker lose ground on Gor after draw with Wazito

Chuoyo Protus -
Tusker FC lost ground in the title race as they battled out to a 1-1 draw against a rejuvenated Wazito side. Tusker was looking to...
Read more
Sports News

Kenyan star Esse Akida makes debut in Besiktas 8-0 win

Collins Luvisia -
Kenyan International Esse Mbeyu Akida made her debut for Besiktas as they hammered Amed Sportif Faaliyetler'i 8-0 in a Turkish Women's First Football League...
Read more
15,263FansLike
3,445FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Harambee Starlets unleash squad for Turkish Cup preps

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Harambee Starlets Head Coach David Ouma has released his squad that will be in camp  in preparation for the Turkish Women cup set for...
Read more

Sh40bn arms scandal: Chrispin Odipo released on Sh1.5m bond

News Edwin Ginni -
One of the suspects in the 40 billion military arms scandal involving former Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Sports Rashid Echesa was released...
Read more

Kakamega County intensify process of conserving Kakamega Forest

County News Collins Luvisia -
In order to conserve the largest Tropical Rain forest in the country, Kakamega  and Vihiga County have intensified the process towards ensuring the forest...
Read more

All that Ngiritas: Kenyans troll Ngirita for nasty comments

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyans online went off on Phyllis Njeri Ngirita after she made comments that seemed to allude that speaking one's mother tongue, English and Kiswahili...
Read more

Ruto allies vow to block Uasin Gishu BBI rally

County News Stanley Kasee -
Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in Uasin Gishu have opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies in the region. Addressing the media in Eldoret yesterday,...
Read more

Blood transfusion in crisis as the services lack funding

Local news Stanley Kasee -
Blood transfusion in Kenya has been plagued due to a lack of funds to support the services. The Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services (KNBT) unit...
Read more

Deadline for new generation passport extended to March 2021

News Laiza Maketso -
The Kenyan government has again extended the deadline for getting the new generation e-passport to March 2021. The move follows the realization that up to...
Read more

Kweli dunia ina mambo. Man jailed for bestiality

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
A 23-year old man from Kapenguria has been slammed with an 8-month jail term for engaging in bestiality with a cow. John Kemei is accused...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke