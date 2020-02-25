Harambee Starlets unleash squad for Turkish Cup preps

Harambee Starlets Head Coach David Ouma has released his squad that will be in camp in preparation for the Turkish Women cup set for March 2 to March 11 in Turkey.

Cynthia Shilwatso will not be part of the camp having requested to be omitted from the squad. Jentrix Shikangwa who impressed with the side during the CECAFA Women Championship has been included in the squad.

Dorcas Shikobe, Mwanalima Adam and Janet Bundi are also part of the squad. All the foreign-based players have not been included in the squad. Most of them made the moved to Europe early this year and will need time to settle.

The team kicked off its preparations on Monday at Camp Toyoyo and they are scheduled to have a friendly against National U16 Boys team on Friday, 28 February.

Three players will be latter dropped as a team of 21 is selected ahead of the departure for Turkey set for Monday 2 March.

Starlets landed an invite to participate in the annual Turkish Women Cup seven days ago. Hungary, Venezuela, Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, Northern Ireland, Turkmenistan, and Chile have also been invited.

Goalkeepers

Stella Anolo (Zetech Sparks), Judith Osimbo (Gaspo Youth), Monica Odato (Wadadia), Phiona Ariko (Thika Queens)

Defenders

Vivian Nasaka (Vihiga Queens), Cynthia Livondo (Trans Nzoia Falcons),Dorcas Shiveka (Eldoret Falcons), Nelly Sawe (Thika Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Oserian), Lucy Akoth (Mathare United), Diana Hashina (Acakoro), Lydia Akoth (Thika Queens)

Midfielders

Cynthia Kaveya (Thika Queens), Sheryl Angach (Gaspo), Silvia Makhungu (Kariobangi North), Mercy Airo (Kisumu All Starlets), Janet Bundi (Eldoret Falcons), Elizabeth Katungwa (Mombasa Olympics), Jane Njeri (Falling Waters), Jentrix Shikangwa (Wiyeta Girls), Rachael Muema (Thika Queens)

Forwards

Mwanalima Adam (Thika Queens), Stella Anyango (Nakuru All Stars), Purity Alukwe (Zetech Sparks)