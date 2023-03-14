Hollywoodbets App: Features, Mobile Version, Benefits

Introduction

Hollywoodbets is one of the most popular online sportsbooks in South Africa, as the site offers many unique features that improve the betting experience. Though the site has a lot of functionalities, it is more famous for having one of the best mobile versions of a sportsbook.

Unlike in the past, most of the world’s population owns smartphones today. Thus, more users turn to mobile betting options like the Hollywood mobile. It is, of course, due to the convenience and straightforward structure of the system.

Let us explore some unique features of the Hollywoodbets app and what players should expect.

Features of the Hollywoodbets Mobile Version

There are so many highlights that make Hollywoodbets an excellent option for bettors. Let us explore some of these significant highlights:

User-friendly Interface

The mobile version of Hollywoodbets features a simple interface that allows you to access almost every feature on the site from the homepage. It also uses a simple color combination of white and shades of purple. The smooth optimization makes the whole betting experience worthwhile.

Multiple Payment Options

Hollywoodbets supports a wide range of payment options, and there is no exception for the mobile version. With the mobile app, you can access all the standard payment options like bank wire and card payment using MasterCard and Visa. Also, eWallets like Skrill and Neteller and portals like Rapid Transfer are available.

Live Streaming and In-play Betting

Hollywoodbets offers live streaming and an in-play betting feature. The feature is new on the platform and unavailable on the mobile app. However, players can access it on both desktop websites and mobile versions.

Access to Exclusive Promotions and Bonuses

Like other sportsbooks, Hollywood mobile players can access all the standard bonuses on the desktop site. However, there are some exclusive bonuses that you stand to gain while using the mobile version.

Of course, some of these offers are seasonal, so they do not remain on the Hollywoodbets app. There is a signup bonus of R25 with an additional 50 free spins for casino games. Also, players can utilize the R50 referral bonus and many other offers.

How to Use the Hollywoodbets Mobile Version Without the App

You can install Hollywoodbets app to start mobile betting on your phone. However, the app still needs to be improved in terms of some functionalities. Thus, some users prefer the mobile web version.

If you use an HTML5-based browser like Chrome on your phone, you can access the mobile version of Hollywoodbets. Once you visit the site, it automatically opens the mobile-optimized version, which is suitable for all mobile users.

To improve the experience, you can add the page to your home screen to create a native app feeling.

(Step-by-step guide on How To Add Bookmark to Home Screen)

You can add a Hollywoodbets bookmark to your phone’s home screen so that accessing the mobile version of the website would be as easy as opening an app on your phone.

To complete this process, here are the steps you need to take:

Open Your Browser

Open any HTML5-enabled browser like Chrome or Brave on your smartphone and visit the official homepage of Hollywoodbets.

Tap on The Menu Button

While on the Hollywood mobile homepage, tap on the menu button of your browser to see a list of all features available.

Select ‘Add To Home Screen’

Tap the ‘Add To Home Screen’ button to add the web page as an icon to your app drawer. Depending on your browser, you can add a custom name and edit your preferred icon.

Benefits of Using the Hollywoodbets App

There are so many advantages that players stand to earn from using Hollywoodbets. In this section, we will outline some of these significant benefits.

Convenient and Accessible

Hollywoodbets is available on literally every platform. Thus, you can access the site from any internet-enabled device you own. This convenience and accessibility allow you to place bets while on the go.

Secure and Reliable

Like most reputable sportsbooks, Hollywoodbets has the latest encryption technologies and several firewall programs to protect players.

The site holds an official license from the Limpopo Gambling Board, the Gauteng Gambling Board, and the MER. They also have some additional licenses from other regulatory bodies across South Africa. Thus, the site is reliable and safe for online gambling.

Wide Range of Betting Options

Other than the usual betting options popular among bettors, Hollywoodbets offers many unique options available on the betting market. Thus, you can explore additional alternatives and maximize your winning chances.

Instant Access to Results and Winnings

Hollywoodbets allows players to bet on live and upcoming events. Thus, there is a result page where players can see the events’ current results and inspect bet slips for live winnings.

Conclusion

The Hollywood app is unique in its approach to the mobile betting world. Today, it is already one of the household names in the online gambling sector in South Africa.

Of course, the app has its flaws, just like every other platform. However, the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages, so the site is worth using.