Home Sports News Hotspur’s Harry Kane out of Action for Three Months
Sports News

Hotspur’s Harry Kane out of Action for Three Months

By Erick Flavour

Tottenham Hotspur has stated on Thursday 9 January 2020 that striker Harry Kane is likely to remain out of action until April as he undergoes surgery.

The striker, who has scored 27 goals for Tottenham and his national team England this season, suffered an injury in a Premier League match against Southampton on 1 January 2020. The game ended 1 – 0 in favor of Southampton.

In a statement, the club said, “Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.”

“The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the time frame that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April,” they added.

Kane is set to miss the Spurs’ Champions League last-16 action against RB Leipzig, as well as England’s warm-up games for Euro 2020 against Denmark and Italy.

The striker has had an injury-free season since two extensive layoffs last season when he suffered ankle ligament injuries.

Although the club has strained for form this season and is now sixth in the table, Kane has scored 11 goals as of his time of injury.

Another period without Kane will be a big blow to Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, Son Heung-min is expected to lead the front in his absence while teenager Troy Parrott is also likely to get more chances to play.

Previous articleNHIF painful Thorn to Voluntary Members

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports News

Ex-AFC Leopards star joins KPL-chasing City Stars

Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League promotion-chasing Nairobi City Stars have signed midfielder Peter Opiyo Odhiambo. Pinchez, as commonly known by fans, has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal. He...
Read more
Sports News

Sadio Mane: The African King Set for World Dominion?

Chuoyo Protus -
When Yaya Toure was the only African in the 23-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or, the prospects of him winning the award were faint,...
Read more
Sports News

Gor Mahia boss keen to write history after winning top award

Collins Luvisia -
Gor Mahia tactician Steven Polack is hoping to become the first manager to win the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month award for the...
Read more
12,872FansLike
3,075FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Hotspur’s Harry Kane out of Action for Three Months

Sports News Erick Flavour -
Tottenham Hotspur has stated on Thursday 9 January 2020 that striker Harry Kane is likely to remain out of action until April as he...
Read more

NHIF painful Thorn to Voluntary Members

News Fredrick Musila -
The National Health Insurance Fund has made several changes in the national voluntary scheme that will be a thorn on the defaulters effective 1st...
Read more

Ex-AFC Leopards star joins KPL-chasing City Stars

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League promotion-chasing Nairobi City Stars have signed midfielder Peter Opiyo Odhiambo. Pinchez, as commonly known by fans, has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal. He...
Read more

Breaking News: Israel Bombs Pro-Iranian Militia in Eastern Syria

News Gilbert Kirgotty -
An airstrike, allegedly from Israel, has hit Eastern Syria killing at least 8 fighters from Iraq's Iran-backed Hashed al-Shaabi militia on the night of...
Read more

Moses Kuria arrested

News Edwin Ginni -
Gatundu Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman. The incidence involving Joyce Wanja happened at the Royal Media...
Read more

I fully Support BBI – Okoth Obado Tells Politicking Leaders

County News Erick Flavour -
Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, issued a warning to his political critics to stop alleging that he is against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)...
Read more

Sadio Mane: The African King Set for World Dominion?

Sports News Chuoyo Protus -
When Yaya Toure was the only African in the 23-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or, the prospects of him winning the award were faint,...
Read more

Canadian PM says Boeing Airline Crashed as a Result of Iranian Missile

Breaking news Stephen Ginni -
According to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, intelligence bodies indicates that the Ukraine bound aircraft was shot by Iranians. The plane fell...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke