Hotspur’s Harry Kane out of Action for Three Months

Tottenham Hotspur has stated on Thursday 9 January 2020 that striker Harry Kane is likely to remain out of action until April as he undergoes surgery.

The striker, who has scored 27 goals for Tottenham and his national team England this season, suffered an injury in a Premier League match against Southampton on 1 January 2020. The game ended 1 – 0 in favor of Southampton.

In a statement, the club said, “Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.”

“The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the time frame that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April,” they added.

Kane is set to miss the Spurs’ Champions League last-16 action against RB Leipzig, as well as England’s warm-up games for Euro 2020 against Denmark and Italy.

The striker has had an injury-free season since two extensive layoffs last season when he suffered ankle ligament injuries.

Although the club has strained for form this season and is now sixth in the table, Kane has scored 11 goals as of his time of injury.

Another period without Kane will be a big blow to Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, Son Heung-min is expected to lead the front in his absence while teenager Troy Parrott is also likely to get more chances to play.